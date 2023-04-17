Injuries cast ugly shadow over NBA playoffs as superstars Giannis and Morant go down I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

It’s Monday, April 17, 2023, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

  • Upsets and injuries defined Sunday’s NBA playoff games

  • Ja Morant suffered a hand injury in the Grizzlies’ Game 1 loss to the Lakers in Memphis

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a back injury early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat in Milwaukee

  • Miami guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in the victory, putting his postseason availability in doubt

  • The only injury in the Clippers vs. Suns game was to Phoenix’s pride after an epic battle that resulted in a Game 1 win for Los Angeles in the Valley of the Sun

