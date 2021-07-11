Injuries brought DT Neville Gallimore to top of Cowboys depth chart, talent will keep him there

Neville Gallimore’s rookie year was a chance to prove why the Dallas Cowboys felt fortunate to have him drop to them in the third round. As the story goes, the club was ready to select CB Trevon Diggs in the first round had WR CeeDee Lamb not fallen to them. Thinking they would have missed out on Diggs, they were prepared to take Oklahoma’s Gallimore next until the Alabama DB made his way down the board. So when their second-round target was still available, the front office felt they were still receiving gifts from the draft gods.

Gallimore, jersey No. 96, certainly showed flashes throughout the season. In a defense that was thin upfront due to season-ending injuries to Trysten Hill and Gerald McCoy, he was propelled into a large role early.

Bringing in new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for 2021, The Cowboys are somewhat asking Gallimore to start fresh in his sophomore campaign, learning under the new staff. On top of the learning process, Gallimore has to challenge Hill for a starting spot. If he earns the top tier, Gallimore can wreak havoc in the middle and be a spark for the defense.

Background Detail

Position: 3-Tech Defensive Tackle Age: 24 Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 302 pounds Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario High School: Canada Prep Academy College: Oklahoma Draft: 2020, Round 2, No. 82 overall

Pro Stats

2020 Stats

Games Played: 14 Snaps: 416 Tackles: 28 Sacks: 0.5 Interceptions: 0 Forced Fumbles: 0

Career Stats

Games Played: 14 Tackles: 28 Sacks: 0.5 Interceptions: 0 Forced Fumbles: 0

(AP Photo/David Berding)

Neville Gallimore Cowboys

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Player Profile

Going into the second year of his NFL career, Gallimore is expected to be a playmaker upfront for the Dallas defense. Coming out of Oklahoma, the Canadian native showed the size and strength to play up front in the NFL while playing 3-tech and showing finesse that earned him a third-round selection. This was on display in 2020, with him showcasing run-stopping ability and occasionally using swim and spin moves to get in the backfield, where he put together four quarterback hits during the season. Regardless of the overall defensive issues, Gallimore made an impact and will have more opportunities to finish the plays with sacks if the Cowboys' secondary shows improvement under Quinn. In 2021, Gallimore will be looking to be a spark within a defense that was lackluster at best a year ago. With the 1-tech position likely being picked up by rookie Quinton Bohanna, Gallimore can shine as an inside pass rusher. With defensive ends Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence drawing double teams, Gallimore will face 1-on-1's for most of the season and will have to step up in these moments for the defense to be successful.

Story continues

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season.

1

1