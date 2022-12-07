Injured WR Quintez Cephus returns to Lions practice

There was a new face working with the Detroit Lions wide receivers on Wednesday. A familiar face, but one not seen in Allen Park in several months.

Quintez Cephus participated in his first practice since the first week of October. Cephus suffered a foot injury in the Lions’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The third-year wideout suffered the injury on a play where he made his second catch of the season.

The Lions officially started the 21-day activation clock for Cephus on Wednesday. Detroit must either activate Cephus by December 28th or lose him for the rest of the season to injured reserve.

Keeping Cephus healthy has been a battle for Detroit ever since selecting the Wisconsin wideout in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He’s spent time in all three of his seasons on the injured reserve and also missed a considerably portion of the 2022 training camp with a knee injury. Cephus has 37 receptions for 568 yards and four TDs in 22 career games.

