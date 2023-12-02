Injured Texas RB Jonathon Brooks lines up for final play of Longhorns' Big 12 title game win

When Jonathon Brooks tore the ACL in his right knee in Texas’ Nov. 11 win at TCU, it was quickly diagnosed as a season-ending injury for the running back.

It turns out, though, that the third-year sophomore was able to make it back on the field at least one more time in 2023.

On the final play of the Longhorns’ 49-21 victory against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game, Brooks lined up in the Texas backfield, with a large brace covering up much of his right leg. Shortly after Arch Manning took a knee to drain the remaining 25 seconds from the clock, the Longhorns’ freshman quarterback turned around and tossed the game ball to Brooks, who was soon mobbed and embraced by his teammates.

Man this has to be a special moment for Jonathon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/w0cqXdpKk3 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 2, 2023

Brooks, a sophomore from Hallettsville, Texas, was a key player in a dynamic Texas offense for much of this season, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He was also a receiving threat out of the backfield, with 25 catches for 286 yards and a touchdown.

Despite missing the final three games of the regular season, Brooks was named a second-team all-Big 12 honoree earlier this week. Though his ability to play in 2023 is over, it's clear by Texas' gesture that his season certainly isn't.

