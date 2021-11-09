Injured Steelers WR Chase Claypool scheduled for MRI

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool sustained a toe injury in last night’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

Claypool was spotted limping off the field in the fourth quarter but he quickly and surprisingly returned to action.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his press conference today that the wide receiver will have an MRI to evaluate a toe injury.

Claypool finished the game with three catches for 30 yards and 13 rushing yards on two carries.

