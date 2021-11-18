Injured Steelers DT Carlos Davis returns to practice

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday that injured defensive tackle Carlos Davis has returned to practice but will remain on the Reserve/Injured list for now.

Once Davis returns to practice, Pittsburgh has a 21-day window to activate Davis to the 53-man roster, or else he cannot play this season.

Davis hasn’t appeared in a game since Week One against the Buffalo Bills. Davis has been working through a knee injury but appears to be getting closer to returning. Given the state of the Steelers defensive line, the more healthy bodies the better for this upcoming eight-game stretch. Davis is in his second NFL season coming out of the University of Nebraska.

