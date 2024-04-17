Injured South Carolina tailback Rocket Sanders has a timetable in mind for return

If all goes to plan, what we see from South Carolina during Saturday’s Garnet & Black Spring Game will be nothing like what we see from the Gamecocks in August.

That’s because running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders won’t be playing.

The Arkansas transfer tore his labrum during the Razorbacks’ final game of the 2023 season and had surgery in December. When he arrived in Columbia back in January, his right arm was in a sling.

During a few Gamecocks practices this spring, Sanders has often been off to the side with strength and conditioning coaches, going through rehab as his teammates run through football drills.

But, Sanders said Wednesday, his recovery is moving along.

“I feel like I’m in a spot where I feel like the process is going fast, actually,” he admitted.

Barring a hiccup in the process, Sanders said he expects to be ready for fall camp — which would be a major positive for South Carolina.

Sanders was the most-heralded addition amid a massive transfer portal haul for coach Shane Beamer and his staff this offseason. After starting running back Mario Anderson hit the portal, South Carolina needed reinforcement at the position.

It brought in S.C. State freshman transfer Jawarn Howell and North Texas transfer Oscar Adaway III. But Sanders brought with him something different: a track record of success in the SEC.

He ran for nearly 1,500 yards two years ago but battled injures last season and galloped for just over 500.

With the Gamecocks likely to start redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers and line up a group of unproven wide receivers, Sanders stands to be the safety blanket for South Carolina’s offense.

“I’ve got goals, but I feel like me being at my best, feeling my best, it’s all gonna show on the field,” Sanders said. “I came here, not just to up my ranking but to help the team out. With me feeling better, it’s gonna help that out and help me out in the long run.”

For now, though, Sanders has to help the Gamecocks behind the scenes — in the meeting room, watching film and helping out the younger tailbacks.

“Whenever we’re in the film room (I try to) absorb the film and help them out — especially Jawarn,” Sanders said.

South Carolina spring game

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Watch: Streaming on SEC Network Plus