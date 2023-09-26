Injured Shilo Sanders questionable for USC game

The injuries are starting to mount for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team. After a loss to Oregon, safety Shilo Sanders, one of Coach Prime’s sons, went to the hospital after urinating blood and his status for Saturday’s game against USC remains up in the air.

However, Coach Prime gave a somewhat hopeful update on his status during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“He’s doing better, we went to the hospital right after we landed,” Deion Sanders said. “He plays with a certain physicality that we desire and want. We’re hoping he can play.”

Shilo Sanders transferred to CU from Jackson State along with Shedeur Sanders and plenty of other players and coaches. He has 23 solo tackles and an 80-yard pick-six this season for the Buffs.

The Buffs are fresh off their first loss of the year and they now face Caleb Williams and the Trojans’ dangerous offense. If Shilo Sanders is out, that will make things even more difficult.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire