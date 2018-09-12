Injured Rodgers to work with rehab group for NFL Packers

Chicago (AFP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not take part in full practice Wednesday as the team began preparing for Sunday's NFL clash with Minnesota.

Instead, the star quarterback worked with players rehabilitating injuries.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers' status will be day-to-day after suffering a left knee injury during last Sunday's season-opening 24-23 home victory over the Chicago Bears.

"Obviously there's the hope of playing," McCarthy said. "He'll be given the whole week to get ready. We'll take it day by day and learn as we go.

"He'll be in the rehab group. He has always responded. He puts a lot of extra time in. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

It will bring backup quarterback DeShone Kizer into work with the starters. Kizer played the last nine minutes of the second quarter, losing a fumble deep in Bears territory and tossing an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

"DeShone needs to learn from those two plays," McCarthy said.

After being carted off the field, Rodgers returned, although favoring his left leg as he threw, and rallied Green Bay to victory from a 17-point deficit with three second-half touchdown passes.

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects to see Rodgers on the field against him Sunday.

"He walks on water," Zimmer said. "So I'm sure he's going to play."