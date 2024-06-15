Injured Real Madrid star to miss France’s Euro 2024 opener despite training return

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni will miss France opening game at UEFA Euro 2024 due to injury.

Tchouameni missed the final weeks of the domestic season, including Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League final win, after suffering a broken foot at the end of April.

Los Blancos sanctioned his call up to France duty with his rehabilitation ongoing ahead of the tournament start.

Didier Deschamps is confident he will be back to full fitness as the competition progresses but he will not feature against Austria on June 17.

As per the latest update from Relevo, Tchouameni took part in the majority of France’s training session earlier today, and his return to match action is close.

His new Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe also took a full part in training, following a back issue, and he will captain France at Euro 2024.

Deschamps’ side have been placed in Group D this month, up against Austria, the Netherlands and Poland in the first round of games.