Injured Rahm unsure if he will play US Open

Rahm tried to play through the pain of his foot injury at LIV Houston but eventually had to withdraw [Getty Images]

Jon Rahm conceded he does not know if he will be fit enough to play in this week's 124th US Open at Pinehurst after turning up with an injured foot.

The Spaniard, who won this title in 2021, withdrew after just six holes of the second round of LIV Houston on Saturday with an infection in his left foot.

Rahm arrived in North Carolina on Tuesday and immediately said his foot was "a concern".

"It is doing better but the pain is high," said the 29-year-old, who will not play a practice round until Wednesday.

"I have a little hole between my pinky toe and next one and it got infected.

"I got a shot to numb the pain [before the second round in Houston] that was supposed to last all round and it lasted two holes."

When asked if there was a good chance he might not play this week, the 2023 Masters champion replied: "I don’t know.

"The infection is now controlled, but there's still swelling and there's still pain.

"There's a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible.

"But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast."

The former world number one is looking to improve on his poor results in the year's two previous majors, having finished 45th in the defence of his Masters title in April, and then missed the cut at last month's US PGA Championship.

Rahm practised at Pinehurst "a few weeks ago" but conceded the conditions will have changed since then.

"It was definitely fun to play and get to enjoy it and experience it. It's a unique track, but it's an enjoyable walk and a lot of fun to play."

Referring to the fact that grass in run-off areas around the greens will be cut shorter for this week, he added: "There was some spots where the lob wedge seemed like a good option. That most likely won't be, come tournament time."