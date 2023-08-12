Injured Ntilikina out of France squad for World Cup

Frank Ntilikina (R) in action for France (GAIZKA IROZ)

NBA star Frank Ntilikina has been ruled out of France's bid to win the World Cup because of a thigh injury, the French Basketball Federation announced on Saturday.

Ntilikina, who left Dallas Mavericks last week to join Charlotte Hornets, was injured late in Friday's warm-up match against Lithuania.

"His injury does not offer guarantees of a satisfactory recovery in time for the start of the World Cup on Friday August 25," the Federation said in a statement.

The 25-year-old point guard is the second NBA star to drop out in two days following Giannis Antetokounmpo's announcement on Friday that he had not recovered quickly enough from a thigh injury to join up with Greece.

France open their Group H games against Canada in Jakarta before taking on Latvia and Lebanon.

