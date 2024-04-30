Injured Mykolenko to miss rest of season

[Getty Images]

Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko will not play again this season after damaging ankle ligaments in the 2-0 win over Liverpool.

The 24-year-old, who has made 28 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League this season, was substituted at half-time of last week's Merseyside derby.

A club statement said left-back Mykolenko had been assessed by a specialist and will not need to have surgery, but did not put a timescale on his recovery.

Everton are 15th in the table and guaranteed their top-flight safety with a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.