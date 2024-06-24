Injured Murray 'not made decision' on Wimbledon farewell

Andy Murray was the first British men's singles champion in 77 years when he won Wimbledon in 2013 [Getty Images]

Andy Murray has not made a decision on whether he will be fit enough to make a planned Wimbledon farewell next week.

The 37-year-old Briton had a procedure on a back issue at the weekend.

Murray is set to retire later this year and hopes for a final appearance at Wimbledon, where he won two of his three Grand Slam titles.

"Following his surgery on Saturday, Andy is continuing to work with his medical team to confirm when he will return to the court," Murray's team said in a statement.

"At this stage, no decisions have been made and we will update further as soon as anything has been finalised."

Wimbledon, where Murray became the first British men's singles champion in 77 years when he won in 2013, begins on 1 July.

A report in the Telegraph on Sunday said Murray would not be able to compete after having surgery on a spinal cyst.

Murray would not confirm the nature of the procedure when asked by BBC Sport.

Before his back issue flared up at Queen's last week, the Scot had intended to play in the singles and doubles - alongside his brother Jamie - at the All England Club.

Murray has also been selected for Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The tennis event starts on 27 July on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

Murray, also a two-time Olympic gold medallist, said earlier in June that retiring at Wimbledon or the Olympics would be "fitting", given his success in both events.

He had previously said he was "not planning to play much beyond the summer" but did not confirm what would be his final tournament.