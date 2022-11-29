Injured LSU DT Maason Smith expected to be ready for spring practice

LSU’s defense took a massive hit when Maason Smith tore his ACL in the opener on the first drive of the season.

The sophomore defensive lineman was expected to have a breakout year and be one of the top defenders in the SEC, if not the entire country. Smith underwent surgery shortly after the injury. On Sunday, Brian Kelly offered an update on Smith’s timeline.

It sounds like Smith will be back in time for spring practice or sooner, as he has had no further setbacks, per Kelly.

Smith has a rare combination of size and athleticism. If he’s as good as his talent suggests or plays to the level coaches expected he would, then he’s the type of guy you can build an entire defense around.

Kelly provides a Maason Smith update: He’s had no setbacks in his recovery and they expect him to be ready for #LSU’s offseason program. — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) November 27, 2022

LSU’s front has been adequate in Smith’s absence, thanks in large part to the emergence of Mekhi Wingo.

Wingo, like Smith, is just a sophomore. LSU should have both back next year. If Smith is the player he was prior to the injury, LSU’s interior is as good as anyone’s.

DTs Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory are both draft eligible. Neither is a likely first-round pick at the moment, and there’s a chance LSU could get them back, too.

