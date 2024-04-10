Injured Liverpool trio Alisson, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold back in training

Alexander-Arnold returned to Liverpool training on Tuesday along with Jota and Alisson [Getty Images]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says injured trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Allison and Diogo Jota are back in training but there is "no decision" about whether they will face Atalanta.

The Reds host the Serie A club in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

Out since February, the three players returned to training on Tuesday.

"That we need them is clear, but we need them in the best possible shape and to give them rhythm," said Klopp.

"It's always a challenge to reintegrate them but they are quality players so they will manage it. We will see over the next days and weeks, but as for tomorrow there's no decision yet."

Full-back Alexander-Arnold picked up a knee problem in January but returned for Liverpool on 10 February against Burnley, where he aggravated the issue and has not featured since.

Klopp said he and Portugal forward Jota have been training together in recent weeks.

"They looked very good yesterday, to be honest," he said.

"They have been out for a long time and they need to get back step-by-step. But if they are ready to get minutes, it's perfect timing because of how much we are playing."

Goalkeeper Alisson sustained a hamstring injury in training and second-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up in his absence with Liverpool still in the race for three trophies.

Having already secured the Carabao Cup, the Reds sit second in the Premier League and cruised into the Europa League last eight.

With plenty of games to be played, Klopp says he needs as many players as possible fit.

"The young boys who have stepped in, yes they have been brilliant but they cannot play every game either," he said.

"We need all our players for as many games as we can. We need quality and we need to win all our games."

Meanwhile, Spain midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is also nearing a return to the field having struggled with a hip injury which has restricted him to playing just 72 minutes this season.

"Stefan is different because he has been out for a little longer but now he is training for longer as well," Klopp said.

"I think after the long spell out, we might give him a game in the under-21s and see how we go with that."