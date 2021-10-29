Injured Jets WR Corey Davis ‘not looking good’ for Week 8

The Jets could be without their top receiver against the Bengals.

Corey Davis injured his hip during Thursday’s practice and his availability for Week 8 is “not looking good,” according to Robert Saleh. Saleh called the injury day-to-day.

“We’re still holding on for hope [that he can play],” Saleh added Friday, “but it’s trending in that direction.”

Davis leads the Jets in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns after signing with the team over the offseason. His absence would give the Jets’ younger receivers a great opportunity against the Bengals. Saleh specifically called out Denzel Mims as someone who could fill Davis’ role on the outside, with Elijah Moore sprinkled in underneath.

Three other Jets were ruled out with injuries for Week 8: Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), fullback Trevon Wesco (knee) and edge rusher Bryce Huff (back). Quarterback Joe Flacco, who the Jets traded for earlier this week, will also be inactive. That means Josh Johnson will be Mike White’s backup.

Zach Wilson remains out with a PCL sprain, but Saleh wouldn’t say if the rookie will land on short-term injured reserve.

“He’s been improving, he’s been walking around the building,” Saleh said of Wilson. “He’s in great spirits. He’s been doing everything he needs to do as a professional. We’ll finish today and tomorrow and from there we’ll be able to make decisions.”

Three linebackers could return from injury this week to strengthen the middle of the defense. C.J. Mosley expects to play after missing Week 7 with a hamstring injury, while Quincy Williams will return from concussion protocol. Jarrad Davis will be active after missing the first seven weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

