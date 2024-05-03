Injured Jarrett Allen 'will give it a go' for Cavaliers in Game 6 'fist fight'

May 2—There was not a lot of finesse in the five games the Cavaliers and Magic have played in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal series, so why expect anything different now?

The Cavaliers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the series on April 30 when they edged the Magic, 104-103, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without starting center Jarrett Allen, who was a pregame scratch because of bruised ribs. Allen was injured in Game 4 when an Orlando player smacked him in the side with an elbow.

Allen did not practice May 2. He will try to play in Game 6 when the Cavs and Magic meet for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Kia Center in Orlando. But the simple fact he is dealing with such a painful condition is reflective of how physical the series has been and how physical Game 6 is likely to be.

There is no "smooth" way for the #Cavaliers to win Game 6 because it's going to be "a fist fight," says Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. pic.twitter.com/AzB7xogswE

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) May 2, 2024

"You're just getting ready for a fist fight," Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after practice May 2 at Cleveland Clinic Court in Independence. "That's what it's going to come down to. It's going to be a physical game. We expect that, but it's one of those things where mentally you have to be prepared from the start. There's no smoothing your way into this one.

"So it doesn't just start at seven o'clock tomorrow night. It starts with our preparation today. The rest we get, the shootaround (May 3 in Orlando). This is a business trip. You're going to take care of business. (Allen) is still working through some things, still getting treatment. He'll be with us on the trip, obviously, and we expect him to give it a go if he can."

This is the only series among the eight to start the 2024 NBA playoffs in which the home team has won every game — the Cavs three at the FieldHouse and the Magic two in Orlando. If the Magic win at home again, the winner-take-all Game 7 will be 1 p.m. May 5 at the FieldHouse.

"I think it's the style which both teams play, " Bickerstaff said. "Obviously playing in front of your home court means a ton, but I think people have just handled business. And when you're a defensive minded team like both of us are, that gives you an opportunity to win. So we just have to go down there and be ready to do our job and not worry about the crowd."

The Cavaliers know they have to slow down Orlando forward Paolo Banchero. Banchero scored 39 points in a losing cause on April 30. Banchero scored 31 when the Magic won Game 3, 121-83. He was held to nine points in Game 4, a 112-89 Orlando victory, but Franz Wagner scored 34 points.

Isaac Okoro is ready for the assignment of defending Banchero. He would love to have Allen back in the lineup to help stop the two-headed monster of Banchero and Wagner.

"J,A. is the anchor of our defense," Okoro said after practice. "He's out there controlling it, talkin, rebounding. He's been great during the series, so not having him was tough that game. So everybody has to step up a little bit.

"I'm on the team for my defense, my energy. So I take pride in guarding the best players. Just probably be more physical. (Banchero) not let him get to his shots, making his shots a little more tough."

Okoro played 23 minutes in Game 5 when Banchero went on his scoring spree. Putting Marcus Morris Sr. on Banchero part of the time is another option for Bickerstaff.

Cavaliers at Magic

What: Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 6; Cavs lead, 3-2

When: 7 p.m., May 3

Where: Kia Center, Orlando

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN