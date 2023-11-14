Injured Jackson State football running back Irv Mulligan could play in final game of season

For the Jackson State football seniors, it comes down to one more chance to wear the school colors at home on senior day, one more way for them to remember their last game against rival Alcorn State in the Soul Bowl.

The Tigers (7-3, 5-2 SWAC) plays Alcorn State (6-4, 5-2) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Senior running back Irv Mulligan, who has missed the past month because of a foot injury, might be able to play in the game.

Mulligan, who was injured early in the second half of the Tigers' Oct. 14 game against Alabama State, was in a boot for a week. In the past two weeks, he has done a little light jogging.

“He moved around well yesterday,” coach TC Taylor said on the Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches call on Monday. “He got out there a little bit and he did some running around. It is just him making those cuts that we are used to seeing in the football game.

"He still has some tenderness to that ankle, but he’s upright and he did do some straightforward running and looked pretty explosive. We’ll get these next two or three days to get him back on his feet, so that we can have him ready to go this weekend.”

Mulligan is fourth in the SWAC in rushing with 668 yards, with five touchdowns on 119 carries despite missing the past three games.

