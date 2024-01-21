Injured Indiana guard Sydney Parrish won't play against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — Indiana women's basketball starting guard Sydney Parrish won't play against Purdue on Sunday afternoon.

Parrish was in street clothes and walking on crutches with a boot on her right foot as the Hoosiers came out for pre-game warmups. She was listed as questionable on the team's injury availability report released two hours before the game.

Sophomore guard Lexus Bargesser received her first career start (46 games played) in place of Parrish.

She had 15 points with five 3-pointers playing 33 minutes in a 85-62 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night. The former Oregon transfer is averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

Parrish, who has started all 17 of IU's game this season, was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season. She has already announced plans to take advantage of her extra year of COVID-19 eligibilty and play for Indiana in 2024-25.

Indiana entered Saturday's game against the Boilermakers with a 15-2 record and 6-1 in the Big Ten conference while Purdue (9-8, 2-4) has lost three straight and nine straight to the Hoosiers going back to the the 2016-17 season.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana guard Sydney Parrish on crutches, out against Purdue