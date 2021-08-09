Injured Hiker Gets Unexpected Help From 'Modern Family' Star Julie Bowen in Arches National Park

Julie Bowen

Araya Doheny/Contributor/Getty Images

When a hiker fell and hit her head during a trek at Arches National Park, a woman with a "familiar voice," actress Julie Bowen was there to help.

Over an hour into her trek with her son and husband to see the Delicate Arch at the Utah park, New Jersey native Minnie John started to feel faint and decided to stay back while her family members continued their hike last week.

After sitting for a bit, the next thing John knew was that she was being helped by a doctor and "someone with a familiar voice," she wrote on Facebook, who turned out to be the "Modern Family" star.

John, who is diabetic, later realized she fainted due to a combination of dehydration and low blood sugar.

She thought at first that she might be watching TV when first coming to, but when she opened her eyes, she knew she recognized the woman from somewhere.

"After so many more questions and sticking gooey things in my mouth, giving me electrolytes, they lifted me up as I opened my eyes and set me back on that rock, that face looked so familiar again," she wrote. "Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her, 'I just hit my head, I can't remember. She said, smiling 'Modern Family' and I said of course!"

Bowen and her sister, Annie, were hiking Arches the same day with a guide who saw John faint. The two rushed over to help. Bowen's sister is a doctor and had supplies to clean off John's face and get her cleaned up and fed.

Other hikers rushed ahead to find John's family and bring them back to the rock where she was sitting.

She went to the hospital later that day, where doctors informed her she had fractured her nose and gave her five stitches.

"Daredevil or dumb as can be, I still consider this trek up the mountain as one of my proudest achievements in my life," John wrote. "Sometimes you need to take those chances in life to live to experience heights and depths."

