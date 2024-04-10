Injured Giannis to miss rest of regular season: Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the final three games of the regular season after injuring his calf in Milwaukee's win over Boston (Stacy Revere)

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the final three games of the regular season after suffering a calf strain, the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court after suffering a non-contact injury during the Bucks' win over Boston on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

The 29-year-old former NBA Most Valuable Player underwent an MRI scan which confirmed a strain to his left soleus (calf), the Bucks said in a medical update on Wednesday.

"He will miss the remaining three games of the regular season and receive daily treatment and evaluation," the Bucks said in a statement.

The Athletic reported earlier Wednesday that the MRI showed no damage to Antetokounmpo's Achilles tendon. Antetokounmpo had been sidelined with a sore Achilles last month.

"I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. So we're just going to hope for the best," Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said on Tuesday.

Milwaukee are second in the Eastern Conference with a 48-31 record and bidding to lock down the second seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

rcw/bfm