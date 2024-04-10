Advertisement

Injured Giannis to miss rest of regular season: Bucks

AFP
<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5185/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Giannis Antetokounmpo;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Giannis Antetokounmpo</a> will miss the final three games of the regular season after injuring his calf in <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/milwaukee/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Milwaukee;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Milwaukee</a>'s win over <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/boston/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Boston;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Boston</a> (Stacy Revere)

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the final three games of the regular season after suffering a calf strain, the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court after suffering a non-contact injury during the Bucks' win over Boston on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

The 29-year-old former NBA Most Valuable Player underwent an MRI scan which confirmed a strain to his left soleus (calf), the Bucks said in a medical update on Wednesday.

"He will miss the remaining three games of the regular season and receive daily treatment and evaluation," the Bucks said in a statement.

The Athletic reported earlier Wednesday that the MRI showed no damage to Antetokounmpo's Achilles tendon. Antetokounmpo had been sidelined with a sore Achilles last month.

"I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. So we're just going to hope for the best," Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said on Tuesday.

Milwaukee are second in the Eastern Conference with a 48-31 record and bidding to lock down the second seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

