Injured Giannis to miss rest of regular season: Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the final three games of the regular season after suffering a calf strain, the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court after suffering a non-contact injury during the Bucks' win over Boston on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.
The 29-year-old former NBA Most Valuable Player underwent an MRI scan which confirmed a strain to his left soleus (calf), the Bucks said in a medical update on Wednesday.
"He will miss the remaining three games of the regular season and receive daily treatment and evaluation," the Bucks said in a statement.
The Athletic reported earlier Wednesday that the MRI showed no damage to Antetokounmpo's Achilles tendon. Antetokounmpo had been sidelined with a sore Achilles last month.
"I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. So we're just going to hope for the best," Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said on Tuesday.
Milwaukee are second in the Eastern Conference with a 48-31 record and bidding to lock down the second seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.
