Injured Georgia football TE Brock Bowers doing 'all he can' to return from ankle surgery

Three weeks after Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain, coach Kirby Smart was asked for a progress report on the star player Monday.

“He’s been great,” Smart said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked. He ran on Friday, did a good workout. Had Saturday off obviously and continues to work and he’s going to do all he can to try and get back as fast as he can.”

When that will be remains to be seen, but he's not expected to be available for Saturday's game against Ole Miss.

Typical recovery time for TightRope surgery for a high ankle sprain is four to 12 weeks, an orthopedic surgeon told the Athen Banner-Herald in September after offensive right tackle Amarius Mims had the procedure.

Seven weeks later, Mims has yet to return to game action although he did warm up and was available for the Florida game in Jacksonville on Oct. 28 and the Missouri game last Saturday.

“Mims practiced all last week, did a good job, wasn’t quite 100 percent, but he took reps at his normal position,” Smart said. “Did a good job. …I think Mims is much closer. He feels real comfortable. He could have probably played Saturday if we needed him. I think he’s in a good place. He’s much closer to being able to play and go out there and compete. I’m looking forward to seeing him do that in practice so we can gain some more information.”

CBS analyst Aaron Taylor said during the Missouri broadcast that he saw Bowers go through walk-throughs Thursday on the practice field in a non-contact jersey.

Coaches are hoping to get Bowers back possibly for the postseason, CBS said during the game.

Georgia has three regular season games left with a road game at Tennessee coming after the Ole Miss game and the Nov. 25 regular season finale against Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs can clinch a trip to the Dec. 2 SEC championship Saturday with a win Saturday or Missouri win over Tennessee. The College Football Playoff begins with semifinal games on Jan. 1.

Bowers still leads Georgia with 41 catches for 567 yards and 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett has 39 catches and fellow tight end Oscar Delp has three touchdowns.

“They've got a great players and the quarterback plays really well and really smart and has a great arm," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday afternoon referring to Carson Beck. "These guys are as a great as advertised.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Brock Bowers injury: Kirby Smart updates UGA football TE's recovery