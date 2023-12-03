Injured FSU quarterback Jordan Travis tweets he is ‘devastated, heartbroken’

Advertisement
Barry Werner
The Florida State Seminoles are undefeated. That didn’t matter to the CFP Selection Committee, which placed them fifth in the final rankings on Sunday.

Much of the decision centered on the Seminoles being a different team in the last two weeks since they lost QB Jordan Travis to a season-ending broken leg.

The quarterback, who was a Heisman contender, tweeted about his reaction and feelings to FSU being discounted despite being ACC champs and 13-0.

