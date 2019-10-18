Injured Eagles tackle Jason Peters to miss Cowboys game

The Associated Press
FILE -In this Oct. 8, 2015, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters (71) runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz, Peters and Darren Sproles have unfinished business. The franchise quarterback, the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle and the versatile veteran were injured when the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history following the 2017 season. They are determined to deliver another parade down Broad Street. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and several other key players when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Peters has a knee injury that forced him from last week's 38-20 loss at Minnesota. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard will make his first start in Peters' place.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham also won't play after injuring his ankle against the Vikings. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson remains out with an abdominal injury, though he's making progress. Jackson hasn't played since Week 2.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) also won't play. Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) is questionable.

The Eagles (3-3) and Cowboys (3-3) are tied for the NFC East lead.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

