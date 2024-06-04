Injured Dykes 'can contribute off the pitch' for Scotland, says Robertson

Captain Andy Robertson has revealed Lyndon Dykes will remain part of the Scotland squad in Germany despite injury ruling the striker out of Euro 2024.

Dykes, 28, was named in Steve Clarke’s provisional squad before sustaining an injury in training last Friday that has scuppered his involvement.

“I’ve spoken with Lyndon. I didn’t tell him to stay in camp, because that has to be his own choice,” Robertson told Sky Sports.

“But to be fair to the big man, he’s keen to come and he wants to be involved. He doesn’t want to miss out, his family are all booked up.

“I’ve spoken with his wife when she was in the hotel and she’s still determined on coming. It’s great for us because Lyndon is a big part of what we do. He plays a big part off the field as well.

“Although he can’t contribute on the pitch, he can contribute off it. If the big man wants to do that then it’s happy days for us because he really is a massive part of our squad. So I’m delighted he’s going to come.

“I’d love to have him on the pitch but the next best thing is with us off it.”