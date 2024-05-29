Injured Douglas abandons Paris Olympic gymnastics bid

Former Olympic champion Gabby Douglas has abandoned her bid to qualify for this year's Paris Games after an eight-year absence from the sport (Dilip Vishwanat)

Former Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas on Wednesday abandoned her bid to make an unlikely comeback at this year's Paris Olympics.

Douglas, 28, returned to the sport this year after an eight-year break with the goal of making the US team for Paris.

However, the three-time Olympic gold medallist told ESPN she had now scrapped her comeback after suffering an ankle injury in training.

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits," Douglas told ESPN. "I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for."

Douglas made history by becoming the first Black gymnast to win the Olympic all-around gold medal at the 2012 London games.

She was also a part of the US squads which won gold medals in the team events at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Douglas told ESPN she has not given up hope of returning to Olympic gymnastics, revealing she will now target qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"I proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level," Douglas said.

"My plan is to continue to train for the LA 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the US at a home Olympics."

Douglas returned to competition at an event in Texas in April where she earned qualification to compete at this week's US Championships -- where she had been aiming to clinch a place at next month's US Olympic trials.

rcw/nf