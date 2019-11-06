Injured Cowboys DL Daniel Ross arrested on drug, gun charges

Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross won’t play this season after being placed on injured reserve in August because of a shoulder injury and any future availability may be impacted by a suspension.

Ross was arrested on Wednesday morning in Frisco, Texas. The Frisco police department said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that Ross was arrested after a traffic stop for possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Ross initially signed with the Cowboys in 2017 to fill the roster opening created by running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension.

He played in three games that year and returned to appear in 13 games during the 2018 season. He has 19 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble over the course of his career.