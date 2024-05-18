Injured Brewers closer Devin Williams takes a big step toward getting back to the field

HOUSTON – On the steady road to recovery, Devin Williams took a big step Saturday by playing catch for the first time since he was shut down with stress fractures in his back roughly midway through spring training.

Williams played catch for 10 to 20 minutes at 60 feet at Minute Maid Park before the Milwaukee Brewers faced the Houston Astros and said he felt “surprisingly good” after.

“I guess in the grand scheme of things it’s pretty significant,” Williams said. “It’s the first step to getting back on the field and doing what I do.”

Williams, a two-time National League reliever of the year, is on the schedule that was laid out for him two months ago when he was diagnosed with the injury, but it will still be a while before he returns to game action with Milwaukee.

“I think the goal is end of July,” Williams said.

Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams was shut down in spring training with stress fractures in his back.

If you think that sounds like a slow process, you’re not alone.

“I’m kind of shocked by it, too,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “But these guys are professionals and they do it for a living, evaluating this stuff and putting them on rehab programs and we go with it.”

If it were up to Murphy, he might make the call to the bullpen for his closer during one of these games in Houston.

“I asked him if he could pitch this weekend and he said no,” Murphy said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers closer Devin Williams plays catch for first time since injury