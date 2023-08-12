Injured Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws, runs in preseason warmup

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen running and throwing for the first time since he sustained his calf injury before a preseason game Friday in Cincinnati. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who hasn't practiced for two weeks because of a calf injury, threw passes and ran on the field before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday in Cincinnati.

Burrow, who sustained the injury at a July 27 practice, jogged about 50 yards across the field and performed drop-back throws -- with some traveling about 30 yards -- at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday that Burrow's initial timeline for return, which he said was "several weeks" at the time of the injury, remains accurate.

The Bengals will open their regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10 in Cleveland, more than six weeks after Burrow sustained his calf injury.

The Bengals started backup quarterback Jake Browning against the Packers. Trevor Siemian and Reid Stinnett are the other quarterbacks on the Bengals roster.

Burrow, a preseason NFL MVP favorite, completed an NFL-best 70.4% of his passes in 2021. He threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 2022.

He also was tied with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes as the highest-rated quarterback in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Bengals in their second preseason game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Atlanta. The Bengals will battle the Washington Commanders in their preseason finale Aug. 26 in Washington, D.C.