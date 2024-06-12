Injured Barcelona fan favourite expected to return to 100% in early 2025

The ACL injury that Gavi suffered in November while playing for the Spanish national team came as a devastating blow for FC Barcelona last season.

The heartbeat of the Catalans’ midfield under Xavi, the young midfielder’s absence was felt throughout as the team finished without a trophy and the manager got sacked.

Gavi has been going through his recovery process and has slowly started to increase the intensity in his rehabilitation work

However, a return is still some way away, with reports suggesting that he will only be back in action in October or November.

Gavi tipped to recover 100% level in early 2025

Now, journalist Marta Ramon of RAC1 has come forth with a fresh update on the recovery and the return schedule of Gavi, as Barcelona fans eagerly await his comeback.

As per the update, the goal is for the La Masia graduate to return to working on the pitch in November in a gradual manner, without rushing anything.

Still some way away from a comeback. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, given that he will have been out of action for a year at that time, it is expected that Gavi will return to his 100% level at the beginning of 2025.

The good thing is that the midfield sensation’s recovery has been progressing very well and everything appears to be on track. His knee is responding well to the treatment and rehab, which is a great positive.

This essentially means that Gavi will not be available at new manager Hansi Flick’s disposal for the pre-season or the start of the new campaign in a couple of months.

In fact, the fan-favourite midfielder will likely miss most of the first half of the campaign.

However, it is important that neither he nor Barcelona rush his recovery, especially given the serious nature of the injury he suffered.