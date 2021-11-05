Injured 49ers nearing return, potentially could play vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers have had to deal with a number of injuries but when they take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday afternoon at Levis Stadium, they could get some players back.

They have designated a few players for return from injured reserve and from the PUP list, allowing them to practice and potentially be reactivated before the 49ers play the Cardinals this weekend.

Tight end George Kittle, running back Jeff Wilson and kicker Robbie Gould all returned to practice for the first time since they went on IR/PUP. Kittle had a calf injury. He has a chance to return against the Cardinals. How he handled practice will go a long way to determining that.

Gould had a groin injury. Since the 49ers cut Joey Slye, it would appear that Gould is on track to returning and kicking on Sunday against Arizona.

Wilson was on PUP after a knee injury he suffered in May. His return will give a boost to a running back room that has suffered multiple injuries.

List

How do the Cardinals adjust at WR vs. 49ers without A.J. Green?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



