Injured 2022 Trojans who could help USC football in 2023

Getting a player back from injury is like adding a player to a roster. It is like making a free-agent acquisition without having to pay extra. USC football has several players who were injured in 2022 but could significantly improve the Trojans in 2023 if they can stay healthy and remain on the field.

This could be a hidden source of improvement for USC. We all focus on the transfer portal and the recruiting class as sources of crucial reinforcements, but the simple reality of players returning from injury can get overlooked. USC’s roster might be boosted more by previously injured (and now healthy) players than by the incoming fresh faces on the roster.

On Trojan Conquest Live, we joined co-hosts Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya in identifying several USC football players who were injured in 2022 who could become major contributors in 2023. Let’s take a look at these players and note how they can help the Men of Troy on the gridiron this fall:

ZION BRANCH

USC’s secondary could get a substantial lift from Branch. Imagine what the 2022 defense might have looked like if the safety had been able to play every week.

SHANE LEE

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Shane Lee (53) sacks Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lee played a lot, but with a covering over his left hand and wrist. He might be able to tackle a lot better this year in a fully-restored condition.

DOMANI JACKSON

Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson (3) chases after St. Frances Academy running back Blake Corum (24) on Friday, Sept. 14, 2019 (Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports)

Jackson could create a very cohesive secondary. It is crucial for the Trojans and Alex Grinch that Jackson plays every week this season.

ROMELLO HEIGHT

Sep 4, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) avoids Auburn Tigers edge Romello Height (37) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s pass rush could get a huge lift if Height, the Auburn transfer, can stay on the field and excel.

ERIC GENTRY

CORVALLIS, OR – SEPTEMBER 24: Linebacker Eric Gentry #18 of the USC Trojans points to the crowd after USCs 17-14 win over the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Gentry missed most of the second half of the season. He was fast, but he wasn’t nearly physical enough against tough, rugged teams such as Utah. He has added some muscle and weight. He could be a notably tougher player for the Trojans this year.

JUDE WOLFE

USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) celebrates with tight end Jude Wolfe (18) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wolfe won’t be a centerpiece of the USC offense, but any added depth at any position is welcome. The tight end can be a useful blocker and a guy who — much like Josh Falo and Lake McRee last year — catches an occasional touchdown pass or makes a 25-yard gain because defenses are focused elsewhere.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire