Injured 2022 Trojans who could help USC football in 2023
Getting a player back from injury is like adding a player to a roster. It is like making a free-agent acquisition without having to pay extra. USC football has several players who were injured in 2022 but could significantly improve the Trojans in 2023 if they can stay healthy and remain on the field.
This could be a hidden source of improvement for USC. We all focus on the transfer portal and the recruiting class as sources of crucial reinforcements, but the simple reality of players returning from injury can get overlooked. USC’s roster might be boosted more by previously injured (and now healthy) players than by the incoming fresh faces on the roster.
On Trojan Conquest Live, we joined co-hosts Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya in identifying several USC football players who were injured in 2022 who could become major contributors in 2023. Let’s take a look at these players and note how they can help the Men of Troy on the gridiron this fall:
ZION BRANCH
⬇️Update from @LincolnRiley ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3RZU9Ym9To
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) June 30, 2022
USC’s secondary could get a substantial lift from Branch. Imagine what the 2022 defense might have looked like if the safety had been able to play every week.
SHANE LEE
Shane Lee played a lot, but with a covering over his left hand and wrist. He might be able to tackle a lot better this year in a fully-restored condition.
DOMANI JACKSON
Jackson could create a very cohesive secondary. It is crucial for the Trojans and Alex Grinch that Jackson plays every week this season.
ROMELLO HEIGHT
USC’s pass rush could get a huge lift if Height, the Auburn transfer, can stay on the field and excel.
ERIC GENTRY
Gentry missed most of the second half of the season. He was fast, but he wasn’t nearly physical enough against tough, rugged teams such as Utah. He has added some muscle and weight. He could be a notably tougher player for the Trojans this year.
JUDE WOLFE
Wolfe won’t be a centerpiece of the USC offense, but any added depth at any position is welcome. The tight end can be a useful blocker and a guy who — much like Josh Falo and Lake McRee last year — catches an occasional touchdown pass or makes a 25-yard gain because defenses are focused elsewhere.