Initial Vikings 53-man roster
Cuts have been made and the initial 53-man roster is live.
The Minnesota Vikings and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah moved on from 28 players and added one in his first cutdown day as the man in charge of personnel.
There were a multitude of takeaways from the way Adofo-Mensah handled his first preseason and constructing of the roster and it starts with how the 53-man roster looked.
Here is the first look of the Minnesota Viking 53-man roster.
Quarterback
Oct 24, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Kirk Cousins
Nick Mullens
Running back
Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates a two-point conversion with fullback C.J. Ham (30) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Dalvin Cook
C.J. Ham
Alexander Mattison
Kene Nwangwu
Ty Chandler
Wide receivers
Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen
K.J. Osborn
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Jalen Nailor
Dan Chisena
Tight end
Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) celebrates with fullback C.J. Ham (behind) center Garrett Bradbury (56) and tight end Irv Smith (84) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Irv Smith Jr.
Johnny Mundt
Ben Ellefson
Offensive line
Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Christian Darrisaw
Ezra Cleveland
Garrett Bradbury
Ed Ingram
Brian O’Neill
Austin Schlottman
Chris Reed
Oli Udoh
Blake Brandel
Vederian Lowe
Defensive line
Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (94) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Dalvin Tomlinson
Harrison Phillips
Ross Blacklock
James Lynch
Jonathan Bullard
Esezi Otomewo
Linebacker
Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates after making an interception against the Dalles Cowboys in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Kendricks
Jordan Hicks
Brian Asamoah
Troy Dye
Cornerback
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Patrick Peterson
Cameron Dantzler
Chandon Sullivan
Andrew Booth Jr.
Akayleb Evans
Kris Boyd
Safety
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith lines up in an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Harrison Smith
Camryn Bynum
Lewis Cine
Josh Metellus
Specialist
Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates his game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Joseph
Nick Wright
Andrew DePaola