Initial Vikings 53-man roster

Cuts have been made and the initial 53-man roster is live.

The Minnesota Vikings and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah moved on from 28 players and added one in his first cutdown day as the man in charge of personnel.

There were a multitude of takeaways from the way Adofo-Mensah handled his first preseason and constructing of the roster and it starts with how the 53-man roster looked.

Here is the first look of the Minnesota Viking 53-man roster.

Quarterback

Oct 24, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins Nick Mullens

Running back

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates a two-point conversion with fullback C.J. Ham (30) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook C.J. Ham Alexander Mattison Kene Nwangwu Ty Chandler

Wide receivers

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen K.J. Osborn Ihmir Smith-Marsette Jalen Nailor Dan Chisena

Tight end

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) celebrates with fullback C.J. Ham (behind) center Garrett Bradbury (56) and tight end Irv Smith (84) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Irv Smith Jr. Johnny Mundt Ben Ellefson

Offensive line

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Christian Darrisaw Ezra Cleveland Garrett Bradbury Ed Ingram Brian O’Neill Austin Schlottman Chris Reed Oli Udoh Blake Brandel Vederian Lowe

Defensive line

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (94) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Tomlinson Harrison Phillips Ross Blacklock James Lynch Jonathan Bullard Esezi Otomewo

Linebacker

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates after making an interception against the Dalles Cowboys in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Kendricks Jordan Hicks Brian Asamoah Troy Dye

Cornerback

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Patrick Peterson Cameron Dantzler Chandon Sullivan Andrew Booth Jr. Akayleb Evans Kris Boyd

Safety

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith lines up in an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Harrison Smith Camryn Bynum Lewis Cine Josh Metellus

Specialist

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates his game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Joseph Nick Wright Andrew DePaola

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire