Initial thoughts on Ohio State football and the College Football Playoff selection

We all knew that Ohio State football wasn’t going to make the College Football Playoff this season, but that didn’t stop us from wanting to know how it would shake out.

The committee’s final four in order were Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama. All four teams won their respective conference titles, which was a clearly stated criteria to be selected.

The fifth team that won its conference, Florida State, went undefeated but was not selected, causing some clear drama amongst college football fans. Let’s dig a bit deeper into my initial thoughts regarding this year’s CFP and what is being set up in the years to come.

The College Football Playoff committee almost got this correct

Best four teams: Michigan, Washington, Alabama, Georgia Most likely CFP top four: Michigan, Washington, FSU, Texas. The system is still flawed, can’t wait until next years expansion — "The" Mike F Chen (@MikeFChen) December 3, 2023

The top four teams in college football did not make it into the playoff, the committee once again made a mistake. The top two is pretty clear, Michigan and Washington, but Georgia and Alabama are the other two. They didn’t get both of them in, as only the Crimson Tide was picked. It’s hard to argue against Texas, but the Bulldogs looked better in my eyes. Again, the committee missed on its rankings and I can’t wait for an expanded playoff next season.

Ohio State missed a huge opportunity

By not winning “The Game,” the Buckeyes missed a golden opportunity to face teams that aren’t nearly as good as past playoff participants. As I’ve continued to say all season, there still is no elite team in college football this year, anyone can win it. If Ohio State would have made it, I would have like its chances better than the rest of the field (although Alabama is very scary). Another missed opportunity for the Buckeyes.

Big Alabama fan here now

Michigan reacts to Alabama being selected at No. 4. Wolverines and Crimson Tide in the CFP semi. pic.twitter.com/V2mrgLQA3W — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 3, 2023

The rivalry runs deep with me, I don’t want to see any success for that school up north. I want them to lose by 30 points every single game. In my eyes, they got the toughest draw, Alabama. Nick Saban has seen his team improve over the course of the season, very typical from what we’ve seen in years prior. They’re peaking at the right moment, and many of us across Buckeye nation will be rooting for the Crimson Tide.

Florida State 2023 is not Ohio State 2014

This is where the comparisons to 2014 Ohio State end. That team with @CJ1two finished in the top four because it beat Wisconsin 59-0 in the Big Ten title game. This is not that. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 3, 2023

There has been an argument for Florida State to be in the final four, but ultimately that didn’t happen. I have seen plenty of chatter on social media about the similarities between this Seminoles team and the Ohio State team that won the first CFP title in 2014. That’s about as far as it goes. The Buckeyes routed Wisconsin, 59-0 to win a conference title, showing there was no drop off after an injured JT Barrett was replaced by Cardale Jones. The Seminoles had three games to get their offense right, but they scored just 24 and 16 against teams with a pulse. The Buckeyes almost doubled that output in one game. Enough with this comparison.

College football in 2024 is going to be so interesting

Boo Corrigan, the chair of the College Football Playoff committee, explains why they chose Alabama over Florida State: pic.twitter.com/17yNkBhRuZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

The debate and drama we saw this year won’t nearly be the same next year. With the CFP field expanding to 12 teams, we won’t see teams complaining as much. The Buckeyes would have made it, along with Georgia, Florida State, Penn State and others. If you can’t tell, I’m very excited for college football going forward.

