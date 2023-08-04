Initial reports show Big Ten is getting Oregon and Washington for a bargain

The pertinent news of the day is that both the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference after 108 years and joining the Big Ten Conference instead.

With the move, the Big Ten now sits with 18 members going into the 2024 season after adding Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA over the past year.

One of the driving reasons that Oregon wanted to leave the Pac-12 for greener pastures had to do with revenue. At the end of the coming season, the Pac-12’s media rights deal comes to an end, and the conference has yet to agree to a new deal. There was a lot of uncertainty about where the conference would go, and how much money each school could expect to get each year.

This uncertainty ultimately led to the departure of the Colorado Buffaloes a week ago, and had a trickle effect that ended with Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah all jumping ship for greener grass.

One of the stipulations for the Big Ten adding both Oregon and Washington is that the two teams would come into the conference with a minimized share of the TV revenue distribution. While the conference signed a record deal last year with FOX, NBC, and CBS to the tune of $8 billion, the Ducks and Huskies would not be offered an even cut upon arrival. There was a belief that part of the deal was that they’d accept less, and ultimately become full-share members at the end of the contract in 2029-30.

After the deal was done and approved, more information on how big those shares would be to start has come to the surface.

For comparison, Big Ten full share distributions averaged out to $58.8M in 2021-22, before the conference's new TV deal has even started. This is considered a major financial win for the conference, whose full-share members could project to upward of $70M by 2029-30. https://t.co/iSRnjqz66R — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) August 4, 2023

That feels like quite the bargain for the Big Ten.

While Oregon and Washington will eventually get revenue shares that match the $60-70 million range in the future, the Big Ten is getting them on a discount for the next several years.

If that’s the price of stability and a seat at the table for the foreseeable future, then so be it.

