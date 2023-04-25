Initial reactions to ND QB Tyler Buchner entering transfer portal, possible interest from Alabama

In a surprise move today, Notre Dame‘s projected starting quarterback for the upcoming 2023 season, Tyler Buchner, entered the transfer portal and has decided to be selective in his options, rather than letting the schools come to him.

Buchner’s presence in the portal comes with a no-contact tag, which means he will be the one to reach out to schools he is interested in. Though this is unconventional, it means he has a general idea of where he wants to play next season.

Fans and members of the media were quick to share their opinions on Twitter. One of the more popular theories is that he will look to transfer to Alabama and reconnect with his former offensive coordinator, who now holds the same position for the Crimson Tide, Tommy Rees.

The announcement

Does Josh know something?

There are multiple SEC destinations more likely for Tyler Buchner than Alabama — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) April 25, 2023

Is Buchner ready to compete?

He isn’t better than the top guy in either of those QB rooms. https://t.co/PgUZtmCGqc — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) April 25, 2023

Alabama is on Buchner's radar

From what I'm hearing, Buchner is definitely interested in a move to Alabama. This is one to keep an eye on. https://t.co/qf4Yr8z0Oc — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) April 25, 2023

Buchner doesn't want your favorite coach to call him

Story continues

Update: Tyler Buchner is officially in the portal. There's a marker on his portal entry for teams to not contact him. Was told by a source that Buchner is going to be selective and targeted in his search. https://t.co/ZbcaS8mjLV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 25, 2023

Not quite yet

Tyler Buchner, YOU are an Alabama Crimson Tide pic.twitter.com/ArYfsZbMHA — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) April 25, 2023

Reverse psychology?

Tyler Buchner isn’t coming to Alabama, don’t fall into the media trap of believing it. — Joe Will (@SuperWillSports) April 25, 2023

Plenty of SEC options on the table

Tyler Buchner will be fascinating in the portal. There are three SEC teams (Alabama, Auburn, Florida) who have been kicking QB tires or have expressed an open willingness to add one. And given SEC teams can't take from each other, someone like Buchner has a lot of leverage. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 25, 2023

Nick Saban would like to chat... maybe

Several SEC schools to Tyler Buchner pic.twitter.com/oJNGkNYAwi — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) April 25, 2023

Buchner could takeover as QB1

Tyler Buchner to Alabama would sting… I mean he’d be their best QB and would very likely start this fall for them, but that would definitely hurt Notre Dame. Hopefully he comes back and develops behind Hartman, so that he’s ready to compete to be the starter in 2024. https://t.co/aFL28x890W — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) April 25, 2023

He saw something in the spring games

How did Tyler Buchner go from QB1 at Notre Dame to non-contact transfer portal entry in a week? — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) April 25, 2023

The Iron Bowl of recruiting the transfer portal

Prepare for a bunch of Tyler Buchner chatter around the State of Alabama. — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 25, 2023

Only one way to find out

Is Tyler Buchner better than what is on campus now? Honest question…I have no clue. — TheLastGentleman (@AppreciatesNick) April 25, 2023

