Initial injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) is set to take on the visiting Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) in by far the biggest matchup in college football in Week 6, as both teams are fighting for SEC West supremacy, especially after LSU dropped its second game of the season after falling to Ole Miss on Saturday night.

After demolishing Arkansas 34-22, second-year defensive coordinator D.J Durkin is a man on a mission, orchestrating an impressive turnaround for an Aggie defense that has dominated the trenches, recording 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in their last two games while holding the Razorbacks to 174 total yards on the afternoon.

Amid soaring expectations after starting the season 1-1, head coach Jimbo Fisher is taking his usual “nameless, faceless” approach to face the juggernaut that is Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, but sounds as confident as ever heading into Saturday’s mid-afternoon showdown. On Monday, Fisher spoke to the media to preview the team’s preparation for the Tide while also providing several updates regarding the Aggies’ current injury report.

So far, so good, as sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart was the only Aggie starter who sustained a minor ankle injury against Arkansas but did sit out for most of the second half after taking a brutal hit out of bounds after an impressive toe-tapping catch on a third-down conversion. As of today, Fisher stated that Stewart “should be good to go” against Alabama.

While the return of safety Jardin Gilbert remains in flux as he continues to recover, the same can be said for offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II, who is apparently still rehabbing with no given return timetable.

For Alabama, linebacker Deontae Lawson is questionable with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. will sit out due to a hip injury.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

