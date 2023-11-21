Initial injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. LSU

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) will end their 2023 regular season on the road vs. the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers (8-3, 5-2 SEC), less than two weeks after the firing of now-former head football coach Jimbo Fisher, who was just two games away from finishing his 6th season at the helm.

In interim head coach Elijah Robinson’s first game in his new role, the Aggies defeated Abilene Christian 38-10 behind a 21-3 second-half scoring run in the final game in Kyle Field this season as the all-walkon kick-off team late in the fourth quarter was truly one of the best moments you will witness all season.

As the most significant challenge of the season awaits, this team is facing zero pressure as a bowl game is guaranteed, while this matchup has gone back and forth the back six years, tied at 3-3 after A&M defeated the then 5th-ranked Tigers 38-23 last season.

On the injury front, Robinson noted during his Monday press conference that quarterback Max Johnson, who has missed the last two games due to his ongoing rehab from a rib injury, is reportedly day-to-day, as sophomore signal caller Jaylen Henderson is now 2-0 in Johnson’s place in his first two career starts.

Starting cornerback Josh DeBerry is also listed as day-to-day after missing the ACU game. Given Henderson’s impressive play, it remains uncertain whether Johnson will regain his starting position if he is healthy. Still, due to his experience as a former LSU quarterback, I have no doubt that he is amping to face his former team.

Texas A&M will take on 14th-ranked LSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11:00 a.m. CT., and the game will air on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire