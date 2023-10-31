Initial injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) got back in the winner’s column after earning their first win in nearly a month, downing the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks 30-17 on Saturday afternoon.

In just five short days, the Aggies will travel to Oxford (MS) to face the 11th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and the notorious head coach Lane Kiffin, looking for revenge after last season’s home loss, spoiling than freshman quarterback Conner Weigman’s memorable four touchdown debut.

On Monday, Aggies’ head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to the media as he does to start every game week, previewing what Kiffin has up his sleeve offensively, including how he will deploy star running back Quinshon Judkins, who destroyed Texas A&M’s then porous run defense in their 2022 meeting.

Despite several players missing the South Carolina game, including starting running back Le’Veon Moss, Fisher’s update after the game still holds strong, as Moss will return vs. Ole Miss. Concerning wide receiver Raymond Cottrell (foot), his status remains up in the air.

For the Rebels, wide receiver Qua Davis’s status may change later this week, but as of Monday, he will be out this weekend. On a final note, Conner Weigman’s rehab progression is going very well, as the sophomore standout was on the sidelines with a stability scooter and is slated to be 100% healthy ahead of the 2024 season.

