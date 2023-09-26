Initial injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) took care of business last Saturday after defeating the visiting Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-1 SEC) 27-10 behind backup quarterback Max Johnson’s second-half heroics after starting signal-caller Conner Weigman sustained an ankle injury late in the first half.

Defensively, the Aggies completely dismantled the Tiger’s offensive line, registering seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss, limiting Auburn to 54 yards threw the air. At the same time, freshman quarterback Taurean York led the way with 11 tackles amid his incredibly productive three-game streak. This Saturday, Texas A&M will travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) in one of the more heated rivalries in college football.

With every Aggie fan and media member on their collective toes regarding Weigman’s injury update, head coach Jimbo Fisher stated that the sophomore is “day-to-day” while dealing with minor swelling that will keep him sidelined indefinitely, as Fisher’s update complicating with an earlier report from AggiesToday, who, through a source, stated that Weigman would be out for 2-4 weeks due to a high ankle sprain.

Focusing on the offense, Fisher also revealed that sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas, who has dealt with both injury and personal tragedy after his brother’s sudden passing, is reportedly “good to go” against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. Please continue to keep Noah and his family in your prayers, and donate what you can to the family here.

On the Aggies side, no other injuries were sustained last weekend, and concerning right tackle Reuben Fatheree II; the assumption is that he is still rehabbing, meaning freshman tackle Chase Bisontis will continue starting in his place at right tackle until further notice.

For Arkansas, star running back Jaheim Sanders is reportedly questionable to play on Saturday, while wide receiver Sam Mbake is listed as out.

