Initial injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Texas A&M (2-1) is fresh off its 47-3 Week 2 victory over the visiting UL Monroe Warhawks last Saturday, finally getting back on track after falling 48-33 the previous week to Miami in one of their worst defensive showings in years. This Saturday, the Aggies will host the undefeated Auburn Tigers to open the SEC slate while seeking revenge after falling to the program in 2022.

Leading the way once against, sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman tore the Warhawks secondary to shreds, throwing for an efficient 25/29, 337 yards, and two touchdowns, including a 19-yard rushing score.

With star wide receiver Evan Stewart sidelined, Grand Valley State transfer WR Jahdae Walker exploded for five reactions, 110 yards, and a touchdown, only upstaged by veteran WR Ainias Smith, who led the game with seven receptions and 127 yards through the air.

On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher made his weekly media appearance to preview the Aggies’ matchup with the Tigers while providing several updates regarding the injury report after several players left the UL Monroe game early.

Leaving the game early, freshman right tackle Chase Bisontis and wide receiver Noah Thomas were both nicked up in-game. At the same time, Evan Stewart’s status was never disclosed. Still, as of today, Fisher stated that Bisontis, Thomas, Stewart, and possibly offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II “should be good to go” against Auburn.

For the Tigers, linebacker Austin Keys is the only player (as of now) who will likely miss the matchup due to a thumb injury.

Texas A&M will host the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m., where it will air on ESPN.

