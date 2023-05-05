Our initial grades for the Bears after the 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears welcomed 10 new rookies to the roster during the 2023 NFL draft, which included top selection, offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

General manager Ryan Poles focused primarily on defense, which makes sense given the number of holes. In all, Chicago added three defensive tackles, two cornerbacks, one offensive tackle, one running back, one wide receiver, one linebacker and one safety.

Poles has garnered praise for a solid draft. While his draft class didn’t feature any sexy picks, it addressed the team’s biggest needs and got great value on the third day of the draft.

Over the last few days, our Bears Wire staff has been sharing their thoughts about the 2023 rookie class. We wrap things up with our initial grades of this 2023 rookie class, where we agree that Poles had a solid haul.

Alyssa Barbieri: A

USA Today Sports

The Bears didn’t have the sexiest draft, and that’s okay. Instead, Ryan Poles checked off multiple positions of need and added some immediate impact contributors and landed some potential steals on Day 3. The Bears got a lot better as a team. Whether that was landing their starting right tackle in Darnell Wright, shoring up the defensive line with Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens and Travis Bell, adding cornerback Tyrique Stevenson or finding great value on Day 3 with running back Roschon Johnson, wide receiver Tyler Scott, cornerback Terell Smith and safety Kendall Williamson. Not to mention, they added wide receiver DJ Moore, who for all intents and purposes is part of this 2023 class. It was a sneaky good draft for Poles, who is positioning the Bears to take the NFC North and never give it back.

Brendan Sugrue: A-

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This wasn’t a sexy draft, but it was a necessary draft. Chicago focused on the trenches, and it should lead to better play on both sides of the ball. They found value with a few skill position players later on and targeted long and athletic players throughout the weekend. It’s difficult to address every need and positions like edge rusher and tight end could have been made more of a priority. But it’s hard not to feel satisfied with what Poles has done. Even if the picks don’t pan out, the process was sound.

Story continues

Ryan Fedrau: A-

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears did exactly what they needed to do in this draft. They addressed the offensive line, added some skilled playgoers on offense, filled some holes on their defense, and made the right trades. Ryan Poles had a very good second draft in his first full offseason with the team.

Nate Atkins: B+

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Bears significantly improved their team. The combination of free agency and the draft should help the front seven generate pressure. The later picks of Noah Sewell, Travis Bell, and Kendall Williamson are question marks.

Jarrett Bailey: A-

USA Today Sports

The Bears addressed their biggest positions of need early- offensive and defensive line. They added a lot of value on Day 3, as well, in the secondary and at linebacker.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire