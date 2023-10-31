Ohio State football’s initial College Football Playoff ranking revealed

After nine weeks of the college football season, we finally got our look at the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings, and if you are on this Ohio State homer site, then we’re guessing you are here because you want to know where the Buckeyes landed.

After a lot of speculation and conjecture, the CFP committee revealed the rankings and placed Ohio State on top of them all at No. 1, followed by Georgia (2), Michigan (3), and Florida State (4) rounding out the top four teams.

Finishing out the top ten were Washington, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss. The other Big Ten team in the rankings was Penn State at No. 11.

Many felt like the Buckeyes had the best resume and could be at No. 1 for this first set of rankings and that ended up being the case. Ohio State has wins over Penn State, and also on the road over No. 15 Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Michigan and Georgia haven’t beaten a team ranked yet, but there will be time for that.

This is just the first step in a journey to determine the four teams that will take part in the College Football Playoff. The CFP committee will announce the rankings every week around this time until the final set of rankings that comes out the Sunday after all of the conference championship games on Dec. 3.

Of course, we’ll be on top of each and every one as it occurs.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire