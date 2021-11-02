Initial College Football Playoff rankings revealed. Alabama’s placement & more

The College Football Playoff committee is back in action and revealed their initial top-25 rankings tonight on ESPN, and they placed the one-loss Crimson Tide team at No. 3 overall.

While there were a few big shocks, including some that impact Alabama’s resume, the top spots met many people’s expectations.

One of the biggest surprises is an undefeated Oklahoma team being ranked No. 8 overall, one spot behind a one-loss Michigan team.

Opponents that are on Alabama’s resume and also in the CFP rankings are: Mississippi State (17), Ole Miss (16), loss to Texas A&M (14).

They will go on to face Auburn (13) and potentially Georgia (1) in the SEC Championship game.

Many will question whether an Alabama team that lost is worthy of being No. 2 in these rankings. Well, there are a few other questions concerning the bottom half of the playoff spots that should be raised.

If Alabama wants to keep a spot in the top-four, then the rest of the regular season must be won out, and there must be a big circle surrounding the Bulldogs in the SEC championship.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they play the remainder of the 2021 College Football regular season.

