‘Inhuman’ anti-Semitism in Germany condemned by Olaf Scholz

Mr Scholz speaks at the inauguration of the newly built synagogue in Dessau Rosslau on Sunday - Hendrik Schmidt/REUTERS

Olaf Scholz has condemned a wave of “inhuman” anti-Semitism in Germany as the Israel-Hamas war rages and pledged the country will “do everything to protect Jewish life”.

The German chancellor on Sunday said he was horrified by an uptick in hate crimes that has seen Jewish homes daubed with the Star of David and led to warnings of “no-go areas” for Jews in Berlin after Hamas’s attack on Israel earlier this month.

“I am deeply outraged by the way in which anti-Semitism hatred and inhuman agitation have been breaking out since that fateful October 7, on the internet, in social media around the world, and shamefully also here in Germany, of all places” Mr Scholz said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new synagogue in Dessau, a city in eastern Germany whose synagogue was destroyed by the Nazis 85 years ago, he added his country’s vow of “‘never again’ must be unbreakable”.

“Germany will do everything to protect and strengthen Jewish life,” Mr Scholz said.

His remarks came as anti-Semitic incidents have been rising in Germany following the violent escalation of the war in Gaza, with assailants throwing two Molotov cocktails at a synagogue in Berlin on Wednesday in a brazen attack on the country’s Jewish community.

A riot policeman stands next to a graffiti-covered wall that shows a Palestinian flag during a gathering of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the Arab-heavy Neukoelln district of Berlin - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Mr Scholz (right) with Felix Klein, the federal government commissioner for anti-Semitism (left) during the opening of the Weill-Synagogue in Dessau-Rosslau - HENDRIK SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

In response, police have increased security for Jewish institutions in the capital and all over the country.

At Berlin’s Central Synagogue, some 50 Jewish worshippers recited their prayers on Saturday in a prayer hall where high-security precautions have long been a fact of life.

“Things have been quieter than normal for the past two weekends,” said David Teichtal, the son of the orthodox synagogue’s head rabbi.

“Some of our regulars stayed at home, but then again others who don’t come so often turned up as a sign of solidarity,” he told The Telegraph.

Mr Teichtal described being shouted at in the street after Hamas’s terror attack in southern Israel.

“I had people of Arab appearance come up to me in the street and chant ‘Free Palestine’,” he said.

Even before the most recent bloodshed in Israel and Gaza, security at German synagogues was tight.

The entrance to the central synagogue is guarded by two officers and a private security guard, while all visitors have to pass through metal detectors.

“This is one of only two buildings in the country where all the windows are made of bulletproof glass,” said Jakoov Eli Shevitz, a regular congregant.

'Boycott Israel' painted on a construction site fence at Alexanderplatz - Christoph Soeder/Avalon

The Central Synagogue, which opened in 2006, is a symbol of the fragile roots Jews are putting back down in the German capital 80 years after the Holocaust

In a city with an estimated 40,000 Jewish inhabitants, the synagogue serves a growing congregation of Russians, Israelis and, more recently, Ukrainian Jews who have fled Putin’s invasion.

This weekend some of the Ukrainians who regularly attend services were forced to do so under police escort amid fears of possible attacks.

“The threat used to be specific,” Mr Shevitz told The Telegraph. “There were a few thousand Islamists and neo-Nazis but the police knew who they were.”

Now, he warned, possible threats “are far harder to spot”.

Mr Shevitz said he has refused to shun his orthodox Jewish clothing despite such dress making him a very visible target. Arab youths danced in front of him on the street just hours after Hamas launched its attack earlier this month, he said.

Since the onslaught in southern Israel, German police say they have recorded a surge in anti-Semitic crime, with more than 1,000 incidents recorded so far.

Israeli flags that were flown after the Oct 7 attack as a sign of solidarity in front of city halls all over the country have been torn down and burnt. Several buildings in Berlin where Jews live had the Star of David painted on doors and walls.

According to Germany’s national crime bureau, Berlin has been the hotspot for offences, with the majority of crimes occurring in the city.

A pro-Israel rally organised by Germany's Central Council of Jews, political parties, unions and civil society at Brandenburg Gate - Annegret Hilse/Reuters

And for the first time since Germany opened its borders to over a million migrants and refugees in 2015, the wave of hatred is forcing the country to ask hard questions about attitudes toward Jews among some of those who have made it their home in the last decade.

Critics of Mr Scholz’s government have said the recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents is the result of a failed immigration policy and negligence over what they argue is widespread racism among migrants arriving in the country.

Polling shows that some migrant communities are more likely than Germans to believe in historic anti-Jewish tropes, such as Jewish control over world finance, while some Arab migrants have defied protest bans to stage anti-Israel demonstrations which opponents argue have anti-Semitic undertones.

At the synagogue in Berlin, Jewish worshippers said they felt an acute sense of danger after the events of the past fortnight.

“There are no-go areas in Berlin for Jews and that is a sad fact of life,” Nathan, a congregant in his 60s, told The Telegraph.

“At state schools Jewish children risk being bullied by their Muslim peers, so ever more parents are educating their children privately,” he added.

Younger congregants, such as teenage girls Sterna and Meira, said they had been given strict instructions by their parents to only go out in twos, return before nightfall and avoid any part of Berlin where pro-Palestinian demonstrations had been organised.

Their brothers hide their kippahs under hats, while migrant neighbourhoods in the south of the capital are completely off-bounds, they said.

“Of course it is sad but I think it’s right that they don’t take chances with our safety,” Sterna said.

But despite the mounting sense of threat, Mr Shevitz said he would refuse to shy away, arguing the moment called for a focus on “strengthening tolerance”.

“The point at which I start to change my behaviour is the point at which it is time to leave this country,” he said.

“Instead, we need to turn our mourning into strengthening our institutions and strengthening our commitment to tolerance.”