Ingrid Lindblad honored with Juli Inkster Award, $50,000 from Workday

Juli Inkster is so bullish about players getting their college degree — she got hers from San Jose State before embarking on a Hall of Fame career — that she started the Inkster Award to recognize the highest-ranked college golfer in her final year of eligibility.

The winner this year was Ingrid Lindblad of LSU, an obvious choice with a twist.

“Our first five-time All-American,” Inkster said with a laugh. Lindblad wound up getting five years of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award began in 2020. The winner gets $50,000 from presenting sponsor Workday and a spot in the LPGA's Portland Classic the first week in August. Lindblad could not be at the presentation because she makes her pro debut this week on the Epson Tour.