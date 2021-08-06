Ingrid Jacques: Whitmer is now following a different kind of science

Ingrid Jacques, The Detroit News
·4 min read

Aug. 6—Let me make this clear: I'm thrilled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is eschewing new federal health guidance and refusing to force us to return to mask mandates and other lockdown measures she's wielded so freely throughout the pandemic.

Michigan has only been released from Whitmer's COVID orders for a few weeks, and I don't think most of us would welcome a fresh litany of restrictions in how we conduct our daily lives.

But the governor's drastic change in approach has me wondering: Why?

After more than a year of telling us she was following the "science and data," Whitmer appears to be heeding a new kind of science — one of a political nature.

"It's interesting to note what is seemingly a different strategy from six months and 12 months ago," says David Dulio, political science professor at Oakland University. "As a cynic, I see politics in everything. We're not that far away from entering campaign season."

With the 2022 election looming, you can be sure that politics is at play in Whitmer's decisions. If she were to impose new mandates or closures — especially related to schools — Dulio thinks that could negatively impact how voters view the governor. It would also give fodder to Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Ever since COVID-19 hit Michigan in March 2020, Whitmer had no problem shutting down the state, closing schools and businesses and telling us where we could and couldn't go. She used her emergency powers with abandon, to the point that her reliance on one law got challenged and ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court.

And remember that up until a few weeks ago, Whitmer's workplace safety regulators were crafting permanent rules that would have forced mask wearing at businesses and entertainment venues, regardless of vaccination status.

Yet suddenly, our governor is choosing not to act on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reversed course recently and said that even vaccinated Americans should once again don masks in indoor settings — if they live in parts of the country where COVID is surging.

The delta variant has led to spikes around the country, hitting areas with low levels of vaccination hard. In Michigan, nearly half the state population is considered at high or substantial risk, according to the CDC data. Technically, everyone in these locales should be wearing masks indoors, if the federal agency can be trusted.

After the governor's 1945 emergency powers law got struck down last fall, Whitmer pivoted to a little-known public health statute that allowed her to issue similar unilateral orders through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

So far, health officials aren't planning on acting on the new CDC guidance, other than recommending universal masking at schools.

"At this time, there are not any plans to enact additional public health orders," an MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said via email. Sutfin said while the department is concerned about the increase in cases, vaccines are the "best defense against the virus."

The focus on vaccines and a more hands-off approach is welcome. But in addition to saying she simply won't issue new orders, Whitmer has argued her hands are tied and that Republican lawmakers are blocking her from taking further action. She took a similar tactic during a COVID surge in April, complaining she had fewer "tools" to impose lockdowns.

That's total B.S.

The governor still has full use of the epidemic powers, and she also could use the other state emergency law that's on the books. In fact, she's turned to the 1976 law several times this summer, in response to flooding in southeastern Michigan.

Whitmer has stayed away from this law when it comes to COVID, however, because it requires her to get lawmaker support after 28 days.

"She suddenly pretends like it doesn't exist," says Michael Van Beek, director of research for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. "She chooses not to use it."

Whitmer has all the tools she needs to implement new mandates. I'm glad she's not, but she does owe Michiganians a better explanation of why she's shifted her pandemic strategy.

Otherwise, we'll just have to assume political science is guiding the governor.

ijacques@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques

Recommended Stories

  • 'Good for him': White House keeps Trump at arm's length in COVID-19 vaccine push

    The White House isn’t urging former President Donald Trump to help get vaccine shots into arms as it confronts an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where Trump allies said he could help.

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Trump is 'a vile man' who did 'more damage to the United States than any other leader' in recent history

    Trump claims the election was stolen, but "he was the one that was trying to steal the election from President Biden," Alexander Vindman said.

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Murkowski’s murky future

    The odds may finally be too steep for Alaska's survivor-senator to defy.

  • NBA-Kanter says he will not be intimidated by Turkish arrest warrants

    Turkish prosecutors have sought to arrest Kanter for defamation and terrorism, according to documents dated July 12 and posted by Nordic Monitor, a group that highlights abuses by the Erdogan government and others. "Unbelievable!" Kanter wrote on Twitter. "#DictatorErdogan regime issued 9 arrest warrants for me.

  • Biden's new evictions moratorium faces doubts on legality

    President Joe Biden may have averted a flood of evictions and solved a growing political problem when his administration reinstated a temporary ban on evictions because of the COVID-19 crisis. The new eviction moratorium announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could run into opposition at the Supreme Court, where one justice in late June warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval. Landlords from Alabama whose bid to lift the earlier pause on evictions failed returned to federal court in Washington late Wednesday, asking for an order that would allow evictions to resume.

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • Armour: 'You’re not an American' if you rooted against USWNT

    Nancy Armour takes issue with Americans who rooted against- and even celebrated their losses- the USWNT.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • 'We're Going Back To The Capitol': Ex Trump Campaign Official Announces 'Huge' Protest

    “We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection," Matt Braynard told former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

  • Why Afghanistan matters to China as US withdraws from war-torn country

    China is strategically positioning itself in Afghanistan as the US withdraws from the war-torn country, but Beijing’s moves do not come without risks, according to Michael Kugelman with the Washington-based think tank Wilson Centre. The deputy director for the centre’s Asia programme and its senior associate for South Asia said Beijing regards Washington policy in Afghanistan as a failure and has since pledged its support for the Taliban to play a role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. In an…

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • Sen. Graham says he urged Trump "to be aggressive" and tell people to "take the vaccine"

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who recently tested positive for COVID-19, told AP on Thursday that he's urged former President Trump "to be aggressive and say, 'Take the vaccine'" to increase vaccination rates.The big picture: Some Republicans have pushed Trump, who was vaccinated in January, to become more vocal in pushing his supporters to get the vaccine. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Alex Azar, who served as Health and Human Services secretary unde

  • Jen Psaki delivers ‘epic response’ to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy

    ‘More Psaki perfection,’ reads response to President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary comments to the Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • BLM Group Demands Dem Operative Resign for Wishing Death on Lindsey Graham

    A Black Lives Matter PAC called for the resignation of the state Democratic party's chief operative after she wished death on Senator Lindsey Graham, who had COVID.

  • Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Is a New Cause for Hypocritical Republicans

    This op-ed argues that Republican lawmakers are cynically trying to co-opt the #FreeBritney movement.

  • U.N. Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack off Oman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Britain will raise a deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, diplomats said, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action. Britain told the Security Council on Tuesday it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack last week, which killed two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian. Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday's attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene letter to Capitol Police: Pelosi used you as ‘political pawns’

    Escalating her war with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the one-sided investigation of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots at the Capitol, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene charged that the top Democrat used the U.S. Capitol Police as “political pawns” to target Republicans and smear former President Donald Trump.