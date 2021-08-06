Ingrid Jacques: Whitmer is now following a different kind of science

Aug. 6—Let me make this clear: I'm thrilled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is eschewing new federal health guidance and refusing to force us to return to mask mandates and other lockdown measures she's wielded so freely throughout the pandemic.

Michigan has only been released from Whitmer's COVID orders for a few weeks, and I don't think most of us would welcome a fresh litany of restrictions in how we conduct our daily lives.

But the governor's drastic change in approach has me wondering: Why?

After more than a year of telling us she was following the "science and data," Whitmer appears to be heeding a new kind of science — one of a political nature.

"It's interesting to note what is seemingly a different strategy from six months and 12 months ago," says David Dulio, political science professor at Oakland University. "As a cynic, I see politics in everything. We're not that far away from entering campaign season."

With the 2022 election looming, you can be sure that politics is at play in Whitmer's decisions. If she were to impose new mandates or closures — especially related to schools — Dulio thinks that could negatively impact how voters view the governor. It would also give fodder to Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Ever since COVID-19 hit Michigan in March 2020, Whitmer had no problem shutting down the state, closing schools and businesses and telling us where we could and couldn't go. She used her emergency powers with abandon, to the point that her reliance on one law got challenged and ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court.

And remember that up until a few weeks ago, Whitmer's workplace safety regulators were crafting permanent rules that would have forced mask wearing at businesses and entertainment venues, regardless of vaccination status.

Yet suddenly, our governor is choosing not to act on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reversed course recently and said that even vaccinated Americans should once again don masks in indoor settings — if they live in parts of the country where COVID is surging.

The delta variant has led to spikes around the country, hitting areas with low levels of vaccination hard. In Michigan, nearly half the state population is considered at high or substantial risk, according to the CDC data. Technically, everyone in these locales should be wearing masks indoors, if the federal agency can be trusted.

After the governor's 1945 emergency powers law got struck down last fall, Whitmer pivoted to a little-known public health statute that allowed her to issue similar unilateral orders through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

So far, health officials aren't planning on acting on the new CDC guidance, other than recommending universal masking at schools.

"At this time, there are not any plans to enact additional public health orders," an MDHHS spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said via email. Sutfin said while the department is concerned about the increase in cases, vaccines are the "best defense against the virus."

The focus on vaccines and a more hands-off approach is welcome. But in addition to saying she simply won't issue new orders, Whitmer has argued her hands are tied and that Republican lawmakers are blocking her from taking further action. She took a similar tactic during a COVID surge in April, complaining she had fewer "tools" to impose lockdowns.

That's total B.S.

The governor still has full use of the epidemic powers, and she also could use the other state emergency law that's on the books. In fact, she's turned to the 1976 law several times this summer, in response to flooding in southeastern Michigan.

Whitmer has stayed away from this law when it comes to COVID, however, because it requires her to get lawmaker support after 28 days.

"She suddenly pretends like it doesn't exist," says Michael Van Beek, director of research for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. "She chooses not to use it."

Whitmer has all the tools she needs to implement new mandates. I'm glad she's not, but she does owe Michiganians a better explanation of why she's shifted her pandemic strategy.

Otherwise, we'll just have to assume political science is guiding the governor.

