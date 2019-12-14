Ingram, Silins lead FAU over High Point 81-64

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) -- Jailyn Ingram scored 19 points and Karlis Silins added 17 as Florida Atlantic topped High Point 81-64 on Saturday.

Michael Forrest chipped in 16 points and Richardson Maitre had 12 for Florida Atlantic (6-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory.

Curtis Holland III had 17 points for the Panthers (2-8). John-Michael Wright added 12 points and Jamal Wright had 10.

Florida Atlantic faces Tampa at home on Thursday. High Point faces Valparaiso at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com