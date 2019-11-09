Ingram scores 16 to carry UCF past Prairie View 73-69

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Dazon Ingram posted 16 points as Central Florida narrowly beat Prairie View 73-69 on Saturday.

Collin Smith had 14 points for Central Florida (1-0). Brandon Mahan added 12 points. Ceasar DeJesus had 11 points for the hosts.

Chance Ellis scored a career-high 29 points for the Panthers (1-1). Gerard Andrus added 14 points.

Central Florida matches up against Miami at home on Tuesday. Prairie View takes on Texas State on the road on Tuesday.

